Fire crews extinguish fire on side of Signal Mountain Saturday afternoon

Signal Mountain firefighters are working to strategically extinguish a 1.5 acres woods fire on the side bluff of the mountain Saturday night.
The fire was located near the 600 block of N. Palisades Dr. on Signal Mountain. No structures are in danger.
TN Forestry responding to scene.
