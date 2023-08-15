A fire at Lee University in Cleveland on Monday is under investigation.
It happened around 5:00pm in the DeVos Recreational Center.
University officials say the fire started in the cardio room on the second floor.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames before clearing the building of smoke and carbon monoxide.
University officials say the fire was contained to the room it started in but say the smoke was heavy.
The center is closed indefinitely while the damage is assessed.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.