Roads will remained closed in Rossville on Tuesday as the response to an early morning fire at an industrial building continues.
The fire happened around 2:20am at the old Coats American building on Maple Street.
Official say the fire was about 30% involved when the first crews arrived at the scene.
More than a dozen crews from Walker County, Catoosa County, East Ridge, Georgia Department of Corrections, Trenton and Hamilton County helped to get the fire under control, which took about five hours.
Officials say portions of Maple and Williams streets, Walnut Street and the 700 block of Flegal Avenue are closed as crews continue to dousing the 240,000 square foot building with water.
The building was vacant and no injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but will be under investigation.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.