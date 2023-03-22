Finley Stadium to unveil $30,000 concessions upgrade at CFC home opener

Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) will kick off its 15th season at Finley Stadium on April 1 with various improved concessions experiences.
The $30,000 investment in the offseason has resulted in the addition of four new food and beverage concepts, including The MAX Grilleworks + Draft Beer, Reggie's BBQ & Nachos + Draft Beer, Fort Finley Market (including beer, wine, and cocktails), and Chestnut Bakes + Draft Beer.
Along with new concessions, there have been operational improvements, such as going cashless and incorporating draft beer options in all Finley-operated concession stands, new point-of-sale terminals to speed transactions, and more.
Moreover, Finley Stadium will continue to feature local vendors at CFC games, such as Miller's Lemonade, The Kettlecorn Man, Windy City Eatz, and food trucks like "I Love Tacos" and "Spill the Beans," with other bars available inside the seating area and at the field level.
Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) will kick off its 15th season at Finley Stadium on April 1 with various improved concessions experiences.
The $30,000 investment in the offseason has resulted in the addition of four new food and beverage concepts, including The MAX Grilleworks + Draft Beer, Reggie's BBQ & Nachos + Draft Beer, Fort Finley Market (including beer, wine, and cocktails), and Chestnut Bakes + Draft Beer.
Along with new concessions, there have been operational improvements, such as going cashless and incorporating draft beer options in all Finley-operated concession stands, new point-of-sale terminals to speed transactions, and more.
Moreover, Finley Stadium will continue to feature local vendors at CFC games, such as Miller's Lemonade, The Kettlecorn Man, Windy City Eatz, and food trucks like "I Love Tacos" and "Spill the Beans," with other bars available inside the seating area and at the field level.