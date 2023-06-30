President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was overturned by the supreme court, on Friday.
Millions of Americans could have had 10 or 20 thousand dollars taken off of their loans.
On top of the supreme court's decision, student loans payments are expected to start back in October after a three-year pause.
With student loan payments starting back up soon and inflation at a high, Blue Ridge Wealth Planners Owner - John Vandergriff said it is important to look at your finances.
“Some of the things we have seen people have success with is contacting a cable or internet provider or phone provider and seeing that the prices that they’re at are the best prices. So, they can try to negotiate down on some of those things that may seem to be fixed expenses that you have,” Vandergriff said.
Vandergriff said this is also a good time to break bad spending habits.
“The idea of living off of less than what you are bringing in is never a bad thing because whether it's a student loan debt today, a mortgage payment later, a car payment, even when you get to the end of those payments, making sure you don't add that into the monthly surplus and say hey we got this much more we can spend on things that may or may not be good usage of the money,” Vandergriff said.
He said borrowers need to educate themselves about their student loans before payments start back.
“Again, making sure that you know what those payment conditions are, what the amounts are, you have enough buffer time to figure that out. Go and find your password if you haven't looked at it in a longtime,” Vandergriff said.
Recent UTC graduate Daniel Taylor said luckily, he does not have any student loans but feels for his friends who were hoping the supreme court would approve President Biden's plan.
“I just graduated and I am personally in a job search trying to move places and trying to develop a career. It's really stressful and really uncertain times and having a financial debt over your head while you’re doing that, can only imagine is really stressful,” Taylor said.