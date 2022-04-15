Good Friday, everyone! It’s shaping up to be a pretty nice afternoon with filtered sunshine, warm temps, but also on the breezy side. South winds will likely gusts between 15-25 mph throughout the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s.
Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop after midnight and continue into Saturday morning. A few storms may contain gusty winds and small hail, but the main severe threat will remain to our south. Rain chances will gradually dwindle by mid-morning on Saturday, with just a few lingering showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.
Quiet weather will briefly return to the area Saturday night through Sunday morning. Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon and become more widespread Sunday night. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but the severe threat will remain low. Showers will linger into Monday morning before gradually tapering off during the day. 1-1.5" of rain will be possible through Monday morning.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will settle in by the middle of next week.