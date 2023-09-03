The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a fighting leading to shots fired in the highway 58 Speedway gas station parking lot around 4:30 A.M. Sunday.
Responding officers found a large crowd in the parking lot, witnesses saying there had been a fight and hearing gunshots.
A 37-year-old woman and 16-year-old male teenager showed up at separate hospitals with non-life threatening gunshots wounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call 423-698-2525 or to send tips through the Atlas One mobile app to remain anonymous.