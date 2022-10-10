October is a great month to keep people in mind who are battling breast cancer, but it's also the time to remember preventive care.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also a time doctors recommend women use to schedule their yearly mammogram.
"I'm just blessed, but living with this," said Lisa Witherow, who is going through her third case of breast cancer. "The initial thought, especially with my five-year-old, was 'oh my, he's never going to know his mother. I want him to know his mother.' It was terrifying."
Since then, she's become an advocate for helping women in her shoes.
That's more women now than ever. The National Cancer Institute estimates annual mammograms dropped as much as 80% during the pandemic. The institute estimates that could cause more than 2,000 breast cancer-related deaths by 2030.
"The earlier that we can find cancers, the better," said Dr. Stephen Greer, a breast cancer surgeon with University Surgery Associates who practices Chattanooga-area hospitals, including Parkridge Medical System. "On a mammogram, or with breast imagining we can detect the lesions as small as two to three millimeters that's something that you would never feel on an exam."
Women are recommended to get an annual mammogram when they're 40 and older. A newer recommendation suggests women get a mammogram after 35 to give doctors a reference for their yearly mammogram.
That early detection could be live-saving. Finding breast cancer in its early stages could decrease the risk of death by 20%, according to the National Institute of Health.
For Witherow, that has made all the difference.
"It was just more time," said Witherow. "I just coveted that. That's what I wanted and I have gotten that."