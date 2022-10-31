Good morning and happy Halloween! Today will feature a few lingering light showers this morning, wrapping up primarily before 11am ET. It will be mostly cloudy overall with overcast skies this morning and then clouds gradually breaking this afternoon into the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to 70. A stray, small shower can’t be ruled out for later in the day, but most likely, trick-or-treating will be dry this evening and in the 60s. No worries about having to cover up your costumes with a coat! Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be similar with a high of 74. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be beautiful, mainly sunny, and warm days with highs around 75. Saturday and Sunday will stay warm in the mid-70s with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for a spotty shower.