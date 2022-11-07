Good morning, today will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies and a few showers (30%). Most of the rain will happen this morning as a cluster of showers tracks eastward across our area with very little after 1pm today. Monday will be another warm day with well above normal highs from 75-80. Tonight will be mostly clear early with some clouds late. Lows will be mild in the 50s, around 60 in Chattanooga.
Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny in the low 70s.
Then, on Friday, a few showers will be possible, but the big news will be a potent cold front passing. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to 70. For Saturday, highs will only be in the 50s, and then on Sunday, it’ll max out in the 40s. Sunday and Monday mornings will be freezing or below. There will at least be a lot of weekend sunshine to go with the cool air.