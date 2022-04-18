Good morning, hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday weekend. As you head back to work and school today, there will be a few scattered showers during the morning hours until about 10am. It’ll be cloudy this morning, but clouds will gradually decrease through the day. Valley locations will likely see breaks for sunshine first. Today will be cool for mid-April with highs only in the low 60s and a breeze from the northwest, gusting at times around 25-30mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in outlying areas.
Tuesday will be beautiful with a sunny sky all day long. It’ll remain below normal for April with highs near 64 and a northwest breeze. Wednesday will begin to warm, hitting around 70, with a partly sunny sky and a spotty shower chance. Thursday will warm again to 78, and then, low 80s for Friday and the weekend with mostly sunny skies. As of now, Sunday will have a slim chance for a shower, but overall, the weekend looks nice for outdoor plans.