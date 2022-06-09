Good morning, there will be some scattered showers (including heavy downpours) this morning until about 8am, moving from NW to SE. Then, the rest of the day will have nice weather with gradually decreasing clouds for more and more sunshine as the day progresses. Humidity will also fall today. Highs will range from 80-85. Tonight will be mostly clear with cooler lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
Friday will be beautiful early with a mostly sunny sky and low humidity. Highs will be around 84 degrees. Clouds will increase later in the day with scattered showers from about 5-10pm ET. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 85 and a small isolated shower chance. Then, we start our dramatic warm-up. Sunday will be in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday should hit 93, and then Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-90s! It will also be very muggy during these days, which means heat index values in the mid to upper 90s on Monday and then over 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.