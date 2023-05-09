Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is 50x stronger than Heroin and 100x stronger than morphine, and an untold number of people are dying every day because Fentanyl is so strong.
Many are taking it and are often unaware of how deadly it is.
The drug has claimed thousands of lives in Tennessee and the overdose death rate continues to climb.
Debra Clark works with the Hamilton County Coalition to save the lives of people struggling with substance abuse, a passion she discovered after losing her 25-year-old son, Timothy Charles, to an overdose four years ago.
"Addiction doesn't discriminate," said Clark. "It doesn't matter your race or religion."
Fentanyl is one of the most potent drugs in America. Fentanyl was first used in the U.S. in the sixties to help cancer patients and those with extreme pain.
But Clark says the drug has claimed the lives of thousands, and traffickers continue to find new ways to sell it.
"It is so prevalent in the community. It is so easily accessible, it is cheap, it doesn't cost much to buy," said Clark.
She says in Tennessee alone, more than 2,700 people died from Fentanyl-related overdoses in 2021, 800 more deaths than the year before.
Clark says the Hamilton County Coalition can connect those who are abusing drugs and their loved ones with programs that will help them better understand the disease.
"Now that I do understand, that's why I think it's so important that we understand -- family members understand -- everybody that has anybody in their life with a substance abuse disorder, that it's not a choice," said Clark.
Clark says helping a loved-one is not easy, but you can do it with support. Her advice to those wanting to help a loved one overcome this crisis:
"Have your boundaries, show them love, show yourself some grace, and know that you're doing your best," said she said. "That's all you can do because, ultimately, they won't stop or get help until they're ready."
Clark said the Coalition would help provide Narcan to anyone who can't afford to pay it. The overdose-reversing drug is saving lives.
Click here to learn more about an Overdose Awareness Training Class.