An ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl ended at a motel off McCutcheon Road Tuesday.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit Detectives arrested Patrick Lamar Tory after executing a search warrant at the Microtel Motel.
The warrant found $14,265 cash, approximately 39 grams of Fentanyl, 27 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown narcotic, and an illegal firearm.
Tory was taken into custody without incident.
He is facing several charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
Additional charges are pending.