A Chattanooga man faces charges for exposing his 10-month-old to fentanyl that was laced in marijuana.
The child's mother, who is 7 months pregnant, also tested positive for the opioid.
A local doctor said if a pregnant woman is exposed to fentanyl or using it, they could experience stillbirth, miscarriage, or pre-term labor issues.
“It is not uncommon to see cardiac defects in these children. We can also craniofacial issues such as cleft palate in these new borns,” Dr. Stephen Miller said.
Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Stephen Miller explained that cleft palates are common, which happens when there's incomplete fusion of the facial bones.
He said the child could live with the defects from exposure to fentanyl for their entire life.
“The first 13 weeks are the most important and crucial. These are the one that would be most affected by the use of fentanyl or use of something like alcohol. It is very teratogenic on the developing fetus, but honestly the use of fentanyl at any portion especially at the end of the pregnancy can cause problems as well,” Dr. Miller said.
Dr. Miller said health defects can appear even after birth.
“One of the things we still more along the behavioral line is that we see a neonatal abstinence syndrome. It's almost like withdraw in the newborn that can persist for several weeks or months. This could be irritability, poor feeding, the child won't latch or won't drink milk from a bottle, there a very fussy, hard to settle down. There could also be low birth weight,” Dr. Miller said.
Lacey Goolsby with the Hamilton County Health Department said if a woman is battling addiction, especially to opioids, and learn they are pregnant, it is best to seek help.
“We encourage if you're pregnant and struggling with addiction to reach out to professionals to get a treatment plan started for you. We want every pregnant woman to know if she is struggling there's help out there and there are people able, willing, and ready to help,” Goolsby said.
Dr. Miller advises pregnant mothers to inform their health provider if they have taken or believe they have been exposed to the opioids during their pregnancy.