Residents and business owners of the Middle Tennessee-Chickamauga Watershed are invited to attend the Flood Risk Public Open House on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) will be hosting a Flood Risk Public Open House to discuss updates to the insurance rate maps and flood insurance study for the Middle Tennessee-Chickamauga Watershed.
Members of the public will be able to speak directly with experts from FEMA, TEMA, the City of Chattanooga, the US Army Corps of Engineers and insurance professionals to gain insights into flood risk assessment and mitigation strategies.
The purpose of the event is to update the public on the status of the Flood Insurance Rate Maps and Flood Insurance Study, and to answer any questions or concerns regarding changes to flood risk.
The meeting will take place at the Development Resource Center, 1250 Market Street, Room 1A, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
Free parking is available in the lot behind the building for the convenience of the attendees.
More information can be found on their website, at: https://linktr.ee/chattanoogawaterinfo
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Location: Development Resource Center 1250 Market Street, Room 1A, Chattanooga, TN 37402.