Feed giraffe's their favorite treats at the Chattanooga Zoo's feeding station this summer

Get eye to eye with a giraffe herd while feeding them their favorite treats from the Chattanooga Zoo's giraffe feeding station.
Giraffe feedings are offered at:
- 11am - 3pm Wednesday - Sunday
Tickets can be purchased at the giraffe feeding station. Tickets are limited daily and are first-come, first-serve.
Giraffe Feeding Experience Includes:
- Lettuce or another treat to feed our giraffes
- Lettuce or other treats will be provided by the zoo staff
- Participants must purchase a ticket to feed the giraffes
- Zoo Members $4
- Non-Members $5
- The giraffe feeding experience is weather dependent and can be changed or canceled without notice.
