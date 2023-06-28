Feed giraffe's their favorite treats at the Chattanooga Zoo's feeding station this summer

Get eye to eye with a giraffe herd while feeding them their favorite treats from the Chattanooga Zoo's giraffe feeding station.

Giraffe feedings are offered at:

  • 11am - 3pm Wednesday - Sunday

Tickets can be purchased at the giraffe feeding station. Tickets are limited daily and are first-come, first-serve.

Giraffe Feeding Experience Includes:

  • Lettuce or another treat to feed our giraffes
    • Lettuce or other treats will be provided by the zoo staff
  • Participants must purchase a ticket to feed the giraffes
    • Zoo Members $4
    • Non-Members $5
  • The giraffe feeding experience is weather dependent and can be changed or canceled without notice.

Purchase tickets here. 

Don't forget to check out their other up-close animal encounters too! 

