A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Hamilton County Board of Education, Hamilton County Schools and school administrators on behalf of a 7th grader who said she was sexually assaulted at Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences (CSAS).
The lawsuit claims that in December of 2021, an unnamed student was sexually assaulted by another 7th grader in the boiler room of CSAS.
The victim says she reported the assault on January 12, but nothing was done after the principal was told.
Local 3 News has reached out to Hamilton County Schools for a statement in response to the lawsuit and received the following from spokesperson Steve Doremus:
"Hamilton County Schools is aware of a lawsuit filed concerning an incident last year at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. Our district works every day to support the education, safety, and wellbeing of our students. As this matter involves pending litigation, we will have no additional comment at this time."
