A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Tennessee Aquarium for discrimination.
The three plaintiffs say they applied for a job at the aquarium in 2021.
The lawsuit says when applying for the Community Engagement Educator position they noted one of the key requirements was "the applicant must be of minority group."
All three are not of a minority group, but still felt like they would be a good fit for the position.
The suit says originally the Aquarium said that part of the position would be taken down, but it was weeks before it did.
The lawsuit says the position was filled by an African American man.
Local 3 News has reached out to the Tennessee Aquarium for comment, and they replied saying they do not comment on pending litigation.