NASHVILLE — Two transgender women, one of them a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga employee, filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Nashville charging they were denied "essential medical coverage" for transgender medical procedures through the state's health plan.
Gerda Zinner, a 30-year-old transgender woman from Hamilton County who has worked at UTC since 2019 and is an academic advisor, and Story VanNess, 38, a transgender woman who lives in Knox County and worked five years as a special education teacher for Knox County Schools, say in the suit they were denied care through state or local health plans.
"It took years of careful consideration before I was finally in a position to move forward with surgical care, an important part of my transition," Zinner said in a news release. "Knowing that the only reason I can't get the care that my doctors and I have decided that I need is because I'm transgender is hurtful and makes me feel second class."
