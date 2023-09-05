Emergency childcare funding is set to end this month, which is expected to create a steep decline in federal investment into to child care centers nationwide.
The Child Care Stabilization Program allocated $24 billion to more than 220,000 childcare programs across the United States, impacting as many as 9.6 million kids.
With this funding ending on September 30th, local daycares are unsure of their future.
Sabrina Bradley has owned "A Mother's Love Childcare" for 20 years.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic hit her business hard with teachers and staff leaving to stay home with their children or finding jobs with higher pay, because of this, Bradley was forced to lower the number of kids she could accept into her center.
"We have a capacity of 90, and basically now it's down to 65, and it'll probably stay at 65 ratio to the fact that I can't afford, I can't afford to hire more people," said Bradley.
Through the American Rescue Plan of 2021, $24 billion went to help fund childcare programs like Bradley's.
"It was a blessing from God because I really didn't know how I was going to maintain. Basically it helped me to pay my staff, repairs on my building," she explained.
The funds have helped keep childcare centers open for the last two years. With funding being cut off on September 30th, a report from the Century
The foundation finds that 70,000 childcare programs could close, and 3.2 million children will be impacted.
"I am very sad, I'm disappointed because it is much needed in order for me to maintain my business it's greatly needed and I know smaller centers, it going to be devastating as well. It's going to be hard, very very hard to pay bills and to maintain."
The funding is set to expire on September 30th, the Century Foundation said many parents will be forced to pay more for childcare or take their kids out of childcare and work fewer hours. Bradley is hopeful a new program will be set in place to help centers like hers.