The federal deal on the nation's debt limit could cost states in the Tennessee Valley billions in money already promised.
The deal made between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden would include the federal government taking back more than $300 billion in unspent COVID relief money back from the states.
That would include $2.2 billion allocated to Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina but has yet to be promised to anyone.
Earlier this year, YCAP, a YMCA program directed at teenagers and youth, expanded to the Chris Ramsey Community Center because of a $300,000 grant from Chattanooga City Council as part of its allotment of COVID relief funds.
"It gave me something to look forward to every day," said Roger Hilley, YCAP's boxing coordinator. "It gave me the resources that I needed to be the young man that I am today."
The program provides boxing, guitar, gardening lessons, and more.
It's meant to provide kids an outlet so they don't get into trouble.
"They say that it's the best part of their day," said Hilley. "YCAP is a second home to them, it's a safe place."
The program used the COVID relief money to open its fourth location and expand to the Brainerd area.
"We just want every kid that comes in to us feel like they have a place to belong," said Executive Director Andy Smith. "We just want to reach those needs and catch those kids' behaviors before they escalate into real crimes."
The federal government's deal on the debt ceiling would take back any COVID relief dollars that haven't been spent or promised to anyone yet, taking a dip into the $93.9 billion allocated to states in our area.
Here's how much the federal government would take back per state in our area if the budget is passed:
- Tennessee: $500 million
- Georgia: $600 million
- Alabama: $300 million
- North Carolina: $800 million
You can find a detailed state-by-state breakdown of COVID relief fund allocations here.
"Appropriators will be able to re-appropriate and repurpose those funds for non-defense priorities," said Michael Linden, executive associate director at The Office of Management and Budget.
Hilley and Smith said they put their share of the already-allocated money to good use.
"YCAP was just that guidance that I needed and gave me structure to my life," said Hilley.