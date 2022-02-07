February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
Teen dating violence impacts the lives of young people every year.
It can be described as stalking, aggression, physical and sexual violence.
Kristy Lawson is the executive director for the Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center in North Georgia.
The office serves victims in Walker, Catoosa, and Dade counties.
She said teenagers to be aware of signs of an unhealth relationship.
"It's important for teenagers to know what consent is, because yes means yes and no means no," Lawson said.
She said some of the other warning signs can include physical harm, isolating their partner from friends or family, and controlling their partner's phone or social media accounts.
Their office focuses on victims of sexual assault.
Many of these cases go unreported, which Lawson believes is partly because these victims aren't aware of resources available.
"Even if you are assaulted and you don't want to report we can still help you," Lawson said. "We can provide medical exams, we can provide advocacy and counseling services."
To learn more, you can Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center's website.