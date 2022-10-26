FDA recalls more than a million heating pads sold on Amazon & Walmart

The FDA has issued a warning about mighty bliss electric heating pads, which have been recalled because of an injury risk.
The recall covers more than half a million heating pads sold through Amazon and Walmart.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers, caregivers and health care providers not to use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed by Whele LLC (doing business as Perch) due to the risks of injury, including electric shocks, skin burns, rashes or irritation.
The FDA says it has received 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning or other electrical problems.
There were injuries in 31 of those cases.
Consumers with these heating pads are advised to stop using them and visit the company's website for further instructions.