The FDA has proposed easing blood donation guidelines for gay and bisexual men.
Under current rules, the FDA allows donations from gay and bisexual men if they haven't had sex with another man for three months.
The proposed plan, would revise the current blood donor history questionnaire to ask all donors, regardless of gender about new or multiple partners.
Anyone with new or multiple partners and has participated in certain sexual activities within the past three months would be prevented from donating blood.
If finalized, most gay and bisexual men who are in a monogamous relationship could donate blood.
Guidelines are still in place for those who have been exposed to HIV.
“Any individual who has ever had a positive test for HIV or has taken any medication to treat HIV infection would continue to be differed permanently,” Dr. Peter Marks, the Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said.
Dr. Peter Marks with the FDA said people taking oral medications to prevent HIV, such as PrEP would be deferred for three months and those taking injectable PrEP would be deferred for two years.
Dr. Liz Culler, who is the Chief Medical Officer of Blood Assurance in Chattanooga said the company supports FDA's proposal.
“Anytime you can maintain a safe and adequate blood supply that is what we want to do. I think that this is consistent with the other types of deferrals we have. For example, say you are a health care provider and you get an accidental nettle stick, then you are deferred for three months,” Dr. Culler said.
Dr. Culler said the need for blood supply continues, since Covid she has had to ask hospitals to cancel or delay about eight elective surgeries because of the short supply.
The FDA is not expected to reach a final decision until after a 60-day public comment period.
Blood assurance will adopt the new plan, if approved.
“We plan to have it live six months of coming out in the finalize state,” Dr. Culler said.
Dr. Culler said as of now there is only a one-day supply for O positive blood. She hopes the proposed measure can help increase that later this year.
“O positive and O negative are our greatest need. We have had an increase of trauma during Covid and that is where we could really need your help,” Dr. Culler said.
