The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted its restriction that banned more than 3,200 donors who have traveled or lived in Europe from donating blood.
It's all part of a long-standing policy that's been in place since 1999.
The FDA lifted that policy this week, and now, those who were donating blood have a second chance to give back.
The policy was put in place more than 20 years ago, because of concerns over 'Mad Cow' Disease.
It's sickness usually spread from cows to humans through contaminated meat.
President and CEO of Blood Assurance, J.B. Gaskins says while that was a concern then, there wasn't enough evidence to support that claim now.
"There was never a case of a transmitted transfusion in the United States and there were only four in the U.K," said Gaskins.
Since the was lifted this week, Blood Assurance wants the community to know, now is the time to come in.
"It's impacted over 3,200 donors that have been deferred over those years from our blood center alone," he explained.
They hope to see numbers go up from when they started to see numbers drop back in 2014.
'I can't tell you the thousands of people I've interacted with over the years that know that they aren't able to donate they don't even try," said Gaskins.
According to Gaskins, the demographic that seems to donate the least are younger age groups. He says more needs to be done.
"Mostly the age demographic that continues to show a rise in donations is 50 and above," he stated.
Blood Assurance says about 400 units of blood, and more than 175 platelets products is needed to meet the city's need.
However, things like corona virus has impacted numbers a lot...
He said, "this place should be filled with people especially with this news."
Gaskins says now that FDA has reversed this policy. He says the blood bank could see a rise in donations.
"We have the means to do it," he said. "We just need the donors to step and see that it's their social responsibility to help those in need."