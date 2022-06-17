Kids ages six months and up can soon receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has authorized both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.
Although not available just yet, we should see the shots in our local pharmacies once the CDC approves the guidelines.
"Vaccines are going to be one of the biggest tools in our tool box to fight this disease," Access Family Pharmacy Jake Standefer said.
A new age group should be able to get the vaccine soon.
"We've all placed our orders through the state of Tennessee for both of those vaccines, so once it's approved, the state will ship them out, as soon as we get them, we'll start giving them," Standefer said.
The FDA has approved the COVID-19 vaccines from the youngest children. Before this decision, vaccines were only available to kids 5 and up. Standefer said many parents brought their kids in that age range to receive theirs.
"Any kid who has underlying health conditions, they've been eager to get them vaccinated to give them an extra layer of protection to keep them from getting this virus," Standefer said.
The Pfizer vaccine is now authorized for children ages 6 months to 4 years. It's two doses given three weeks apart followed by a third dose at least two months later. The shot is one-tenth the dosage given to adults.
The Moderna vaccine is now authorized for children ages 6 months to 5 years. It's two doses given 4 weeks apart. The shot is a quarter of the dosage given to adults.
"It's the same vaccine, but it will be packaged a different way," Standefer said.
Vaccine regulators said the vaccines are shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective.
Standefer said they have many things for those who may not enjoy shots so much.
"We've got toys, and stickers and suckers and benzocaine sprays to try to numb the arm a little bit and try to make it as most pleasant experience as we can for the children as well as for mom and dad," Standefer said.
Experts said the most common side effects are pain at the injection site, irritability, and drowsiness.