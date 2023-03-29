For the first time ever, Narcan can be purchased over the counter.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it on Wednesday.
More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2021.
The FDA commissioner said the new measure will increase the number of locations where Narcan is available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths across the country. More than 3,000 of the country's drug overdose deaths in 2021 came from Tennessee.
“According to the Tennessee Department of Health in 2021 for the state of Tennessee, 3,814 died from a fatal overdose. In Hamilton County alone we had 171, then in our region with consist of Hamilton County and the nine surrounding counties we had 310,” Kendall Morgan said.
Kendall Morgan is the Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist for the Hamilton County Coalition.
The over-the-counter Narcan will be a nasal spray and will come in a package of two 4-milligram doses, in case the person overdosing does not respond to the first dose.
It can be given to anyone, even teens and babies.
“The intranasal naloxone is very simple to use, I mean it is just like basic nasal spray. But it is really important to make sure that you know when to use it, the signs and symptoms, after you administer it how long you need to wait in between doses, calling 911 and things like that,” Morgan said.
Morgan said Narcan only works on people who are dealing with an opioid overdose.
Phil Smith with Access Family Pharmacy said in Tennessee, Narcan can be purchased behind the counter at pharmacies, but the price is high.
“The prescription product, even the generic one is just over a hundred dollars. Most people are going to opt not to get that if it has that kind of price tag. Hopefully the over-the-counter product is significantly cheaper,” Smith said.
The Narcan will be sold in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.
Smith expects to have them on their shelves by summer.
“Everyone should probably have one in their car because you never know when you might need one. You could really save some bodies life, even if they get a dose and you don't know it's from opioid overdose it is not going to hurt them,” Smith.
The Hamilton County Coalition offers Overdose Prevention Training in person and online every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.