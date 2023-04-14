In 2022, the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection conducted its first year of data collection in accordance with the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act, aimed at compiling statistics on suicide deaths and attempts among current and former law enforcement officers.
Law enforcement, corrections, telecommunications, and judicial system agencies provide the collection of data.
The collected data indicates that the South had the highest number of suicides (12), nearly double the rate of every other region.
When job types disjoined the data, it was found that sworn law enforcement officers had the highest rate of suicides (13), followed by supervisors (11).
Correctional officers had the highest rate of attempted suicides (6).
The data also revealed that most officers who died by suicide had 21-30 years of experience, and out of the 32 officers who died by suicide, 24 were active duty.
Regarding demographic characteristics, most were white men with an average age of 43.
Studies have consistently shown that police officers are at an increased risk of experiencing mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal ideation.
The suicide rate among police officers is significantly higher than that of the general population.
Police officers are regularly exposed to high-stress levels, including traumatic events such as accidents, violent crimes, and fatalities.
Additionally, police officers are often faced with complex ethical dilemmas and are frequently exposed to public scrutiny and criticism, which can also affect their mental state.
The stigma surrounding mental health and seeking help also contributes to the problem.
Police officers are often expected to be strong, resilient, and able to handle any situation that comes their way.
Seeking help for mental health challenges can be viewed as a sign of weakness or incompetence, which can prevent officers from seeking the support they need.
Many law enforcement agencies now implement mental health and wellness programs to support their officers.
Number of incidents by agency wellness programs available
The agency provides mental health and counseling resources
- Suicides: 31
- Attempted suicides: 9
The agency provides training and opportunities for critical incident processing after significant traumatic work events
- Suicides: 30
- Attempted suicides: 9
The agency provides a peer-connection support program or platform
- Suicides: 29
- Attempted suicides: 9
The agency provides training on secondary trauma, burnout, and suicide risk
- Suicides: 27
- Attempted suicides: 6
The agency has a formal well-being or resiliency program
- Suicides: 25
- Attempted suicides: 8
The agency has a law enforcement competent formal well-being or resiliency program
- Suicides: 13
- Attempted suicides: 3
These programs often include access to counseling services, peer support groups, critical incident stress management, and resiliency training.
By promoting mental health and wellness, these programs can help to reduce the incidence of mental health challenges and suicide among police officers.