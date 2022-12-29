A historic Atlanta church was vandalized by ten people in July and the FBI is now offering a reward to find out who did it.
On Thursday, the FBI shared video of the incident at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary and is offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide more information.
On July 3rd, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a member or members of the group sprayed the words “if abortions arent safe neither are you” on the side of the church. The group was dressed in all black.
Cameras then recorded the people walk away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue and towards the Memorial Rose Garden. A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden, no longer wearing black clothing.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior was a pastor at the historic church, and the current pastor is Senator Raphael Warnock.
The reward is offered for any information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible.
If you recognize anyone in the video, call 800-CALL-FBI.