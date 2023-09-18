The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to add an FBI Special Agent in Chattanooga.
The FBI Knoxville office will hold a Special Agent Diversity Recruitment event on Thursday, September 28, from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
The FBI says that the Special Agents "bring diverse backgrounds and a wealth of skills to the FBI mission, including the mental acuity, physical stamina and moral compass required to protect the nation. This is a career where initiative and expertise are essential."
Those who are interested should apply online. Those who qualify will receive an official invitation and more information.