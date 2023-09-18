FBI seal
Beata Zawrzel/NURPHO/Associated Press

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to add an FBI Special Agent in Chattanooga.

The FBI Knoxville office will hold a Special Agent Diversity Recruitment event on Thursday, September 28, from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

The FBI says that the Special Agents "bring diverse backgrounds and a wealth of skills to the FBI mission, including the mental acuity, physical stamina and moral compass required to protect the nation. This is a career where initiative and expertise are essential."

Those who are interested should apply online. Those who qualify will receive an official invitation and more information.

Download PDF FBI DAR event