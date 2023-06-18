Father's Day in the Tennessee Valley has a lot to offer for the weekend.
Father's Day Events
Father’s Day Blues and Brews | Sunday, June 18 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Chattanooga Market | Free+ | This Sunday’s market is for the dads with live blues tunes + gift ideas including cuts of meat, farm cheeses, and produce.
Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Brunch & Concert | Sunday, June 18 | 12:30 p.m. | Waterhouse Pavilion | $10-$45 | Enjoy brunch + live music performed by cast members of the CTC hit musical “The Color Purple” — this is an all-white attire event.
Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | Sunday, June 18 | 2:15 p.m. | AT&T Field | $0-$11 | Take your dad out to a ball game. Bonus: Food Drive Sunday — bring a non-perishable food donation + get free general admission (more money to spend on beers).
Brit Floyd: 50 Years of Dark Side | Sunday, June 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $35-$75 | Rock out with your pops with classic tunes from this Pink Floyd tribute band.
Father’s Day Cruises | Sunday, June 18 | 2 p.m. | Southern Belle Riverboat | $16.95-$39.95 | Spend a day on the Tennessee River with scenic views + a buffet-style dinner with classic barbecue items.
Father’s Day Market | Sunday, June 18 | 1-4 p.m. | Stable 41 Pavilion | Free+ | Head over to this special edition market in nearby Fort Oglethorpe, GA and get local produce + goods.
Restaurant Deals & Specials
Applebee's Grill + Bar
In honor of dads, grads and anyone else you're celebrating this month, Applebee's is offering a $10 bonus with the purchase of $50 in Applebee's gift cards. Offer is valid through June 25 at participating locations and the bonus card expires on August 6. Find out more here.
Auntie Anne's
Receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel reward with any online gift card purchase. Offer is good through June 25. Find out more here.
Baskin-Robbins
This Father's Day, Baskin-Robbins is offering two ice cream cakes just for dad (if you ask nice, he'll probably share): the OREO Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake, and The Cold One Cake, which is shaped like a mug and features a buttercream topping on a chocolate base. Both can be customized with a special message for Dad. Find out more here.
The Cheesecake Factory
In honor of dads, grads, teachers and anyone else, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a special promotion on gift cards. Get a $5 bonus for the purchase of a $25 gift card, $10 for a $50 gift card and $20 for gift card purchases $100 and up. Offer available through June 30. Bonus cards redeemable July 1 — 28. July Find out more here.
Cinnabon
Let your dad know how sweet he is with a hot, melty Cinnabon. Now through June 18, Cinnabon is offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. Reward card can be redeemed June 19 — August 31. Find out more here.
Cracker Barrel
From now through June 18, you'll receive a $10 bonus card for each $50 gift card purchase. Offer only applies to online purchases. Find out more here.
IHOP
For Father’s Day, IHOP is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card through July 9. Bonus cards are valid through August 20. Find out more here.
Logan’s Roadhouse
If Dad loves steak, Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards through June 18. Bonus cards are valid through July 31. Find out more here.
Old Chicago
Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards through June 18. Bonus cards can be redeemed through July 31. Find out more here.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback is offering a “Dad’s Day” menu including drink specials, ribeye steak, prime rib and others. Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card purchased between now and June 18. Find out more here.
Red Lobster
From Friday, June 16 — Sunday, June 18, every guest who dines at a Red Lobster location will receive a bonus coupon for 10% off their next meal between June 19 — August 3. In addition, now through July 2, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive two bonus coupons for $10 off an order of $40 or more between June 27 and August 31. Find out more here.
Smokey Bones
Smokey Bones restaurant is offering a $10 bounce-back coupon to all guests on Father's Day. Gift coupon is redeemable with any food and nonalcoholic purchase with a $30 minimum. Find out more here.
TGI Fridays
To celebrate Dad, TGI Fridays is offering 25% off their platters, party trays and family meal bundles on Father's Day. Use the code SWISH25 online at checkout or when you call for a takeout order. Offer not valid for dine-in or delivery. For other details, conditions and terms, click here.