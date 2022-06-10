Local 3 News is learning more about the people who were killed in the McCallie Avenue shooting nearly a week ago.
Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss, and Kevin Brown were the people who were killed, according to a press release from the Chattanooga Police Department.
Darian Hixson was 24-years old. She graduated from Central High School and was a student athlete who went on to play college basketball at Cleveland State Community College.
She leaves behind her parents, two older brothers, and an older sister.
Hixson's father told Local 3 what he will miss the most about his late daughter is her telling him that she loved him whenever she would come by the house.
He described Darian as being selfless, bright, smart, and very intelligent
He said anyone who knew her knows she was a sweetheart.
He expressed she would always check up on people and she was willing to help anyone who needed her.
He said she always kept a smile on her face no matter what.
Once you were a friend of Darian you were a friend forever because she was forgiving person and always worked to make sure thing were right, her father added.
Thirty-four-years old Kevin Brown was a graduate of East Ridge High School. Browns' love for his family and friends kept him close to home.
He leaves behind three daughters along with his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Brown grew up in the church and was a member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Myrakle Moss was 25-years old, she leaves a daughter and several family members.
If you have any information about the shooting on McCallie Avenue that claimed the lives of these three people, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app.
