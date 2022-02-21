A Tennessee father is working to improve road safety after the death of his daughter.
The Hannah Eimers Memorial Tennessee Roadside Safety Hardware Act would require testing crash cushions and guardrail end terminals on public roads and highways.
It's named after 17-year-old Hannah Eimers who died after her car hit a guardrail on Interstate 75 in McMinn County.
It didn't take long for he dad, Steve Eimers, to start asking questions.
Eimers said he found gaps in the testing process.
It fueled momentum to team up with lawmakers to introduce the Hannah Eimers Memorial Tennessee Roadside Safety Hardware Act.
It would create specific requirements for testing crash cushions and guardrail end terminals on public highways and roads maintained by the department of transportation.
"What the idea here is to close those loopholes and ensure that Tennessee is going to be on the forefront of roadside safety hardware when it ends up on our roads," Eimers said.
He believes it would have made a difference for Hannah.
"There's no doubt the X lite killed Hannah. Had these measures been in place, it would have never made it to the roadside in McMinn County," Eimers said.
We have received a statement from Lindsay Corporation, which makes the XLITE guardrails.
"The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) examined and re-examined the X-LITE and its in-service performance and gathered input from state departments of transportation across the United States. In FHWA's evaluations, the X-LITE performed consistently with other end terminals on U.S. roads and highways and did not lead to any conclusion that the X-Lite was unsafe. Numerous states have confirmed that they’ve had no negative experiences with the X-LITE."