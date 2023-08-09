Because Graycie is considered a runaway, the GBI can't issue an Amber Alert or Levi's Call to help find her.
Police Chief Stacey Meeks says there are concerning pieces to the case, and finding her is their top priority. He says they are following all leads and working with the family to keep them involved.
"We've got a good conversation going" says Millard. "The detective will call me or text me pretty much every day and let me know what's going on. If I find any lead or whatever, I'll let them know then they follow up on it."
Graycie was last seen just after midnight on Friday, July 28th, at a friend's apartment. She was last seen wearing a black top, shorts, and a jacket. She was wearing checker-printed shoes.
She posted a TikTok on the day she went missing.
Millard says Graycie left behind a letter asking for someone to fight for her. That caused the family to worry more.
Since her disappearance, the family has been brought in several times to watch surveillance videos.
Last week, a girl was seen with an adult at CVS purchasing hair dye. After police investigated, they determined she was not Graycie.
Millard says it's been a roller coaster of emotions, thinking she might have been spotted.
"There have been times we've got excited to watch footage and to find out it's not her. Of course, it seems like everyone sits around crying all the time. We just want Graycie to come home, so we're following every lead we can," he says.
Millard says he appreciates the work of the LaFayette Police Department and trusts they are doing all they can to bring her home safely.
He says the process has been difficult, not knowing where his daughter is.
He says he tried to send Graycie money through Cash App so she could purchase food, but her profile had been deleted.
"She cancelled her Cash App. It was the same time she disappeared. Like she knows it can be tracked, so she canceled it," he says.
Millard is talking with a private investigator, hoping he can help local detectives.
He understands an Amber Alert can't be used but wishes there was another way for a more comprehensive search.
"I think she's still out there roaming around, doing her thing, being rebellious," he says. "You know, when she gets back, she won't get in trouble. We just want her back home."
If you have any information, contact the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540 or, after hours, call Walker County 911.