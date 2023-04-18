A father is facing charges for exposing his ten-month-old child to fentanyl.
Chattanooga Police say 38-year-old Labrandit Williams may have almost caused his son to overdose by smoking weed laced with the opioid near the child.
He's charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect.
The infant was found unconscious in his walker Saturday evening and his mother brought him to the hospital, where he was administered two rounds of NARCAN, according to Williams' arrest warrant.
The father admitted he had been smoking marijuana around the child. He, his son, and the child's mother all tested positive for fentanyl. Police say the marijuana was "possibly laced with fentanyl."
"Teaching people how to use NARCAN is really important in harm-reduction and mortality," said Taylor Blackwell, a nurse practitioner with CADAS, an addiction recovery program based in North Chattanooga.
Blackwell said the child will likely experience minor side effects from the NARCAN, if any at all.
Side effects are much more common in patients with long-term exposure or an addiction to opioids, Blackwell said, adding respiratory exposure to fentanyl is rare.
"Sometimes, pediatric patients are exposed because they touch the counter where is has been," Blackwell said. "Or some opiates are in liquid form so they might drink it thinking that it's something to drink."
NARCAN works by attaching to opioid receptors, reversing the effect of an opioid overdose and helping the patient to begin breathing again.
It has no effect on patients abusing other drugs and it won't have any effect on anyone not overdosing on opioids.
"If you're opiate-dependent, that can mean you are in immediate opiate withdrawal and it can make you very sick," said Blackwell.
Side effects can include vomiting or seizures, but only in people with addictions, since NARCAN and Naloxone will likely cause withdrawal symptoms almost immediately.
That means the ten-month-old boy will likely not experience any issues or side effects unless his fentanyl exposure was long-term.
"There's greater harm in not giving the naloxone than administering it," said Blackwell.
The child's mother, who is seven-months pregnant, also tested positive for fentanyl exposure. She does not face any charges.