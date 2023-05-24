A Cleveland father and daughter team celebrated together as they both received their diplomas from Cleveland State.
Scott Flaherty, who hold several previous degrees, and daughter Heather Flaherty started together at Cleveland State in fall 2021 and graduated together last week.
Heather earned an associate degree in pre-health, and Scott earned a certificate in manufacturing essentials.
Heather graduated from Cleveland High School in 2021. A Tennessee Promise student, she hopes to be a physician’s assistant one day.
Scott served in the United States Air Force for five and a half years in Texas, Alaska and New Mexico and retired in 2021, deciding to return to college.
“I have been enjoying my retirement and the Cleveland State campus,” Scott said. “I’ve met a lot of good people here - students, faculty, staff. This is a beautiful campus and a great location with paths in the woods. I did a lot of walking here – almost four miles before the end of the day.“
Art has been a pastime for Scott; he enjoyed taking art history, 3D design, ceramics and other art classes. He participates in Cleveland Creative, a local group that meets at the Museum Center to relax and create art.
Heather plans to apply to Middle Tennessee State University in 2024 to pursue a health profession after taking a gap year to gain work experience. Scott plans to continue studying art and enjoying his retirement.