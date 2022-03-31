Father and son face housing issues from ongoing affordable housing crisis

A Chattanooga man turned 61 on Wednesday, but he said there's not much to celebrate right now.
"I mean it's pitiful. It's unreal," said Charles McKinney. "I don't know how people do it."
McKinney has lived in Chattanooga his whole life and he said he never thought he'd have to move out of his house.
"If you had any medical needs at all, you can't afford to live," said McKinney. "You have to decide, do you want to live or have a place."
He's currently living with his son Trey and is moving out of his apartment after he was told his rent will double this spring.
"It's scary to think, we were looking at places and studio apartments and studio apartments are $1,00 a month," said Charles.
Charles and his son Trey said these prices are too high, as Charles is undergoing $30,000 per month dialysis, which isn't covered by his insurance.
"I'm on a fixed income. I can't work, I can't do a side hustle," said Charles. "What do I do? If I didn't have him to live with, I'd be on 11th street at the Community Kitchen."
Wendy Winters with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said finding affordable housing is tricky and finding affordable housing designed for people with disabilities is even harder.
“In good times, when we’re not in the middle of an affordable housing crisis, it’s hard to find those units," said Winters. "So it’s especially hard now.”
She said helping people with disabilities find housing is tricky, whether it's people like Charles or people in other situations.
“Oftentimes something has happened during that episode of homelessness if it’s a long period of time that they’re homeless that will result in them having a disability, whether it’s mental or physical,”said Winters.
Trey and Charles are currently looking at getting a third roommate and are trying to find an affordable housing place to live.