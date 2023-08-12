Police say a person has died following motorcycle crash on Cherokee Boulevard Friday night. 

The Chattanooga Police traffic unit responded to a fatal motorcycle crash just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night at North Cherokee Boulevard. 

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a gray Honda Element was turning left from East Manning Street onto North Cherokee and collided with a black Honda motorcycle.

The 42-year-old motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital but died there from his injuries. 

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with police. The investigation is continuing.

