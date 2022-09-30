Fatal Georgetown Road crash victim's cousin speaks out

A former McMinn County High School student was killed in a car crash in Cleveland, Tennessee. The cousin of the young man talked to Local 3 News.
The family of 20 year old Evan Stoops is still trying to come to terms with his death. Kateyln Kowalski, Evan's cousin, said it was sudden and there are a lot of unanswered questions.
"Knowing that he is not here anymore...it's tough but we will make it through," said Kateyln Kowalski with tears welling up in her eyes.
As she mourns the loss of her cousin, she also honors his memory. "What I can remember from him is his laugh. It was very contagious," she said. "He was probably the most amazing guy-any room he went into he just lit it up immediately."
Stoops died suddenly in a car accident on Thursday around 4pm.
Cleveland Police said he was driving on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car, swerved onto oncoming traffic, and hit a dump truck.
"When the officers arrived on scene they found the driver of the Kia Soul with serious injuries and he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene," said Officer Nathan Hartwig with the Cleveland Police Department.
The driver of the dump truck survived.
"It is hard on the dump truck driver, it's hard on first responders, and obviously it is very hard on the family," said Officer Hartwig.
Stoops' family said he had so much life left to live.
"He could have made a difference for not only himself but for the world if you know he would have moved on," said Kowalski. "But being taken at 20. It is just unbelievable."
Cleveland Police are investigating the car accident. They are trying to figure out what made Stoops swerve the car.
According to police, there are no criminal charges at this time.
The Stoops family hasn't announced funeral services yet.