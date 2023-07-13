Wednesday evening there was a fatal crash in Bradley County.
Sergeant Phillip Reagan says the wreck happened at 5:15 p.m.
"The pick-up truck apparently was leaving the Dollar General store, stopped at the stop sign, crossed the Westbound traffic lanes," Sergeant Reagan explains. "He didn't observe the dump truck coming along."
Cody Miller was leaving work when he saw the accident, just as they made impact.
"As I was driving by and stopping, the driver of the dump truck was actually unbuckling his seat belt and he ran out of his dump truck," re-calls Miller.
Miller says as soon as the wreck happened, the vehicles caught on fire.
"Things kept popping, and sounded like things were blowing up," he says. "I don't know if the tires were popping because they got so hot or what."
Sergeant Reagan says it does not appear drugs or alcohol are involved. He says they will further investigate to complete the crash report.
The victim's next of kin has been notified.