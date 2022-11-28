Flush with $88 million in new federal money, Tennessee is driving into an electric vehicle future that includes helping ease range anxiety of motorists who travel between urban areas, according to officials.
The state has crafted a plan to use grants and public-private partnerships to install fast-charging EV stations off interstate highways at locations not more than 50 miles apart, said Andrea Noel, a planning supervisor for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
"The federal government is saying, 'We're really going electric,'" she told a Tennessee Automotive Manufacturers Association conference meeting in Chattanooga last week. "This is the time for electric vehicles."
