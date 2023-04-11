Good morning, today will be another stunning weather day. It’ll be cool this morning, mild by lunch in the mid-60s, and warm in the afternoon with highs near 74 – all under a sunny sky. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.
The picture-perfect weather will continue on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs near 78. The forecast for Thursday has changed slightly with a bump up in rain chances (40%). Thursday morning still looks dry, but then, scattered showers will arrive from the south Thursday afternoon into the evening with highs in the low to mid-70s. The scattered showers/storms will continue on Friday with highs near 74.
For your weekend, Saturday will be partly sunny and warm, reaching the upper 70s to 80. The daytime should be dry with showers arriving Saturday night. The scattered showers will continue on Sunday, especially in the morning, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Then, we’ll start off a new work and school week with beautiful spring weather again next Monday.