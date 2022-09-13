Good morning, Fall is here for your Tuesday morning! Enjoy your cup of coffee on the porch and grab your jacket before you head out the door. The air is cooler and crisp in the 50s this morning. It’ll rise up through the 60s to the low 70s by noon today. Then, afternoon highs will be warm and below normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a sunny sky and comfortable humidity all day. Tonight will be clear and cool again in the mid to upper 50s.
The week ahead will feature lots of blue sky and sunshine. The dry weather will be perfect for outdoor fun or work. Temperatures and humidity will inch up a little. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s. Then, the rest of the week will be warmer in the mid-80s. Morning time lows will be mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.