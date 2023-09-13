The family of a former Highland Park Baptist Church pastor hopes to retrieve a stained glass window that has his name engraved in it.
The church was set on fire over a year ago and has now been demolished.
Each window had the name of the church's pastors engraved, and one of those names belonged to Benjamin Brooks.
He was the pastor from 1904 to 1906.
Carleen Lundquist is former Highland Park Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Brooks' great granddaughter.
She along with other family members have been working since 2018 to retrieve the stained glass window from the church.
“My youngest daughter and I visited the church during that time period and then I have been back a couple of other times since then, and I just realized the importance of having that window. As long as it was in the church and intact that was fine,” Lundquist said.
Since the church is no longer standing, Lundquist said this is the perfect opportunity to retrieve it if it was not destroyed during the demolition.
“We would like to either have the window or we would like to give it to the old Highland Park Baptist Church, which is now Church of the Highlands. We just want to preserve the history for the church and for our family,” Lundquist said.
Lundquist said it would mean everything to have that stained glass window.
The Bible talks about the historicity of faith and that's the great history of the faith of our family. That was passed down to my grandparents, my parents, and myself and other family members. I think spiritually history is as important as our physical history,” Lundquist said.
She said retrieving the engraved window would allow the entire family to see it.
“I think as you get older, those points of history in your family become more and more important, and I want to share those with my children and grandchildren and I also have a grandson name Benjamin, so I would like to be able to share that history with the rest of our family,” Lundquist said.
Local 3 News reached out to the Redemption to the Nations church and was told that some of the stained glass windows were salvaged.
Next week, the church will be able to check if Benjamin Brooks' window was saved.