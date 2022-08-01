A woman in Dalton says she's been without AC for two weeks. She says it's been so hot inside her apartment that she's had to take her special needs son with asthma to the hospital several times because it's been hard for him to breathe. She claims the apartment complex isn't doing anything about it.
Management at the Autumn Ridge Apartment Homes says they received notice last week that her AC was out and have ordered the part to fix it. In the meantime, they say they are working on getting her a portable unit.
"I want my AC to be fixed. I want us to be in a livable condition. I don't want my child to have to go back and forth to the hospital because he's overheating or he can't breathe,” said Terika Dean, a resident at Autumn Ridge Apartment Homes.
Dean has lived there for seven years. She tells Local 3 News she's been calling to get her AC fixed for at least two weeks now.
"If I'm paying my rent on time, which I do, why do I have to suffer in the heat? It's 82 degrees in here right now,” Dean said.
Management at the complex says the part to fix the AC is on its way, but she needs something now.
"I haven't been offered a fan, a cooling unit, nothing. I've been having to go buy other fans. I got right fans running in my house right now, which is causing my electricity bill to be almost $400,” Dean told us.
This is Dean's 17-year-old son, Garry Penson. He has down syndrome and asthma. In 2018, Penson had multiple surgeries that almost took his life. He's recovered but the past few weeks have been living hell for them.
"We've been to the hospital three times within these last two weeks. I've been having to call his dad, his aunts, cousins, different family members to try to get help like to just get a room for the night,” she said.
Dean is at a loss. She's frustrated she can't get anything to help her son or help her family.
"I've cried nights. Like what am I doing wrong? I don't know what else to do,” Dean said.
This has been a challenging time for the family and they hope to get the issue resolved soon.