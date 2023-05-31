A Chattanooga family is desperate to find answers about what happened to their son, who died in the Bradley County Jail over the weekend.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday saying an inmate died of a possible medical emergency in the jail.
On Wednesday, Local 3 spoke to his family, who identified him as 26-year-old Mario Johnson. They say he had no known health issues and do not understand why he died.
Mario Kellogg is Johnson's father. He says the family wasn't notified when Johnson died.
Johnson's girlfriend Clarice Williams says he was arrested back in February after being pulled over in Knoxville for a boat theft warrant.
She adds he was transferred to the Bradley County Jail.
Months later, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying two inmates were found unresponsive in the jail; life-saving efforts were performed. However, they were too late, Johnson died, and the other inmate was taken to the hospital and is still recovering.
Local 3 later found out Johnson's emergency contact was an old friend's mother, who contacted the family and told them of his death. Now, his dad says officials at the jail are being tight-lipped.
Williams says she spoke to him days before he died, and he was in good health but told her about issues he had with other inmates.
"A couple of months ago, I was on the phone with him, and he was arguing with someone about the phone," recalled Williams.
She says she wants to find out what happened to him because she's 32 weeks pregnant and wants to tell her child what happened to her father.
The family says it is challenging to plan Johnson's funeral at this moment because his body has not been released to them yet and they have not gone to the jail to identify him.
