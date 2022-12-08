The Chattanooga Fire Department reunited with Takellia Bell and her family almost a week after a fire destroyed their home on Swan Road.
On Tuesday, firefighters with the Forgotten Child Fund provided Bell and her nine children new warm coats for the winter.
Bell thanked the those who responded to her home, fought the flames and made sure everyone was safe and accounted for on December 1.
An electrical issue appeared to cause the fire, displacing the Bell family including a one-year-old, six-year-old, nine-year-old and several teens.
The family is receiving support from the American Red Cross.