A family is mourning the loss of their 16-year-old, Sarah Rice, following a fatal crash on Hixson Pike yesterday.
The Soddy Daisy High School sophomore's sister, Amanda Beyer says that Sarah was one of the most precious souls and that she touched so many lives.
She shared a video on social media to honor her sister's life, who she called 'boo'.
Amanda says that although Sarah is not her only sister or sibling, that she always had a very unique relationship with Sarah.
"I met Sarah when I was a teenager and she was maybe one-and-half at that time. She’s my half sister but our family doesn’t do that “half” stuff, family is family."
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Hixson on Friday.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Hixson Pike.
The HCSO says deputies arrived at the scene to find a single vehicle involved and one person, a minor, who was deceased.
The HCSO says three other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The name of the minor who was killed is not being released.
