The woman who killed Dustin Ledford in a crash in 2010 is back in jail for her third DUI.
Ledford was killed when Tiffany Isaza hit him driving drunk the wrong way on a Bradley County highway.
His mother, Kim Ledford, says this is re-victimization every time this happens. She worries it's just a matter of time until another family suffers deeply like she does each and every day. She said it's time to make DUI charges stronger in our state.
"I was hurt Friday and Saturday. That hurt has now turned to anger. I'm angry at her for making the choice to do this. I'm angry at the judicial system because I almost feel like DUIs are just swept under the rug like it's no big deal and it's not a big deal unless it's happening to you or your family," Kim Ledford said.
Isaza was sentenced to eight years in prison and served six. She was arrested for another DUI in 2019 and her third on Thursday, which involved another crash with injuries.
"Every time she does this I become a victim again. Dustin becomes a victim again because of the choices that she makes," Ledford said.
Ledford has advocated on behalf of victims like her son, Dustin.
She says it's time to do something even bigger to help prevent more situations like this.
"If these legislatures lost a child to a DUI they would be lobbying for more strict laws then what we have right now. You know, she killed Dustin with a car didn't use a gun...but it was a homicide," she said.
According to the TBI, there were almost 20,000 DUI arrests in 2019.
"I'm angry and I want something to be done about this. We need to do something Our state needs to do something," she said.
Ledford said she will do all she can to help other families avoid this heartbreak.